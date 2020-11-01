Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET) to Release Earnings on Monday

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 40.53%. On average, analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust stock opened at $67.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.15. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $85.24. The company has a market capitalization of $864.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on IRET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

In other news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 500 shares of Investors Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $31,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,241.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of June 30, 2020, we owned interests in 70 apartment communities consisting of 12,135 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

