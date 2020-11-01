Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 4,146 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,956% compared to the typical daily volume of 82 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ERII shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Shares of ERII opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 2.91. Energy Recovery has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $11.07.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 16.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 60,373 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 36.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 616,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 164,418 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 23.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 100,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 39,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

