Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) is Avestar Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 3,206.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,124 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises about 3.5% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Avestar Capital LLC owned 0.36% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $10,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 230.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $50.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.