Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Position Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,774 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 2.05% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $34,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 563.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.24. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $55.58.

