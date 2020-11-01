Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 361.9% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,569,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,786 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,696.9% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 579,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,991,000 after buying an additional 558,982 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 124.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,608,000 after buying an additional 541,814 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 902.4% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 567,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,370,000 after buying an additional 511,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13,408.6% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 451,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,926,000 after buying an additional 447,980 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $107.51 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

