Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,127,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,172 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $313,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $269.38 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $303.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

