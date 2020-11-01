Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827,922 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $269.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $303.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

