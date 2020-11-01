Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Harvest Investment Services LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Harvest Investment Services LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,151 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 3.8% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ opened at $269.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $303.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.