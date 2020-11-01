Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD) Shares Down 0.1%

Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.30 and last traded at $27.30. 8,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 14,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average is $27.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.