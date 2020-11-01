Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Increased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,271,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 439,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,281,000 after buying an additional 184,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.33.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $314.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $325.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.30. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $360.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $9,355,209.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

