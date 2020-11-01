Intrepid Potash (IPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. On average, analysts expect Intrepid Potash to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

IPI stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Intrepid Potash has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $132.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $0.55 to $0.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.