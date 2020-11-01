Intersect ENT (XENT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Intersect ENT to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.15). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The company had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Intersect ENT to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $506.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.07.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

