Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Sells 16,772 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd decreased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,772 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services comprises approximately 2.3% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $54,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,958,248,000 after acquiring an additional 938,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $424,416,000 after buying an additional 53,552 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $354,319,000 after buying an additional 148,890 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 751,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,667,000 after buying an additional 114,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 647,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,140,000 after buying an additional 84,157 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

NYSE WST opened at $272.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 71.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a one year low of $124.53 and a one year high of $303.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Zenner acquired 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,661.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

