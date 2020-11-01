Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Purchases 20,580 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,580 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for about 3.8% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of CME Group worth $89,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 48,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in CME Group by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,438,000 after purchasing an additional 361,711 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 107,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $867,600.00. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total transaction of $349,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,484.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock worth $2,695,838 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $150.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.83. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $181.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.29.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.