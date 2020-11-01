Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 226,001 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $73,724,000. Intuit makes up 3.1% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.09% of Intuit as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Intuit by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Intuit by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,300,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $314.68 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $360.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $325.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.33.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 16,332 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.79, for a total transaction of $5,369,798.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,105,776.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $9,355,209.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

