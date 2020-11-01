Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Invests $53.28 Million in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 481,524 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,281,000. Match Group makes up 2.2% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.57% of Match Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 810.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 6,199,674 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,422,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,399,000 after purchasing an additional 340,279 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter worth $225,392,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter worth $190,638,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,766,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,098,000 after purchasing an additional 44,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $116.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 507.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.51 and its 200-day moving average is $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $127.42.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. Match Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,379.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total transaction of $8,037,789.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,799 shares of company stock worth $22,181,023 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

