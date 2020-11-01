Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,497,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,825 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 3.8% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $90,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,612,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,493,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 346.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,904,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,258,000 after buying an additional 1,478,234 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,342,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,216,000 after buying an additional 1,380,537 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,570,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,123,342,000 after purchasing an additional 889,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,614 shares of company stock worth $9,576,749. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $41.11 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

