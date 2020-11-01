Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Increases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises about 2.0% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned 0.08% of Ecolab worth $48,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Ecolab by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Ecolab by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.62.

ECL stock opened at $183.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.60 and a 200 day moving average of $199.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of -62.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.