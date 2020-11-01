Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Has $93.19 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 3.9% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.06% of Accenture worth $93,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 566.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 47.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.58.

Accenture stock opened at $216.91 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $247.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.73. The company has a market capitalization of $138.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $2,508,083.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,481. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total transaction of $425,899.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,762 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,740 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

