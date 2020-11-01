Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Has $114.60 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,263 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up about 4.8% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $114,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 93.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $124.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,557.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.56.

In other news, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $2,163,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $597,458.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,365 shares of company stock worth $7,686,182. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

