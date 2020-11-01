Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Cuts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,657,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 383,812 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 5.6% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $134,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,047,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,586,634,000 after buying an additional 2,262,850 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,179,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,770,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,484 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17,408.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,049,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,658 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $83,827,000. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 4,344,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,168 shares during the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Macquarie upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. 140166 reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $83.87 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $91.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $434.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4253 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

