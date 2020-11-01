Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Buys Shares of 54,713 Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 54,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,287,000. AON makes up about 0.5% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth about $168,407,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in AON by 29.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,956,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,331,000 after purchasing an additional 665,509 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP increased its stake in AON by 276.9% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,450,000 after purchasing an additional 551,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AON by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,818,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,431,757,000 after purchasing an additional 472,104 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth about $49,134,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON opened at $184.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.78. Aon Plc has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.19%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.64.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

