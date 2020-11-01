Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Buys 6,209 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 4.8% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $113,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,026,634,000 after acquiring an additional 767,923 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,739,858,000 after acquiring an additional 97,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,560,705,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,212,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,640,000 after buying an additional 62,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.39.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total value of $9,905,894.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,567,385.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $2,264,007.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 256,771 shares of company stock worth $83,003,768 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $288.64 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $334.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

