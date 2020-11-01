Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Acquires 22,809 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,809 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up 6.0% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.18% of Zoetis worth $143,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 23.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,114,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after purchasing an additional 404,604 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. G.Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

ZTS opened at $158.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.13.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total transaction of $195,985.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,352.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $2,065,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,720,053. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.