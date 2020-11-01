Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Acquires 11,131 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,748 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for 0.8% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $18,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 17.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $57.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $65.38. The company has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on HDB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

