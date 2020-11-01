Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IHG. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 3,100 ($40.50) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,080 ($53.31) to GBX 4,050 ($52.91) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,969.29 ($51.86).

Get Intercontinental Hotels Group alerts:

LON:IHG opened at GBX 3,916 ($51.16) on Thursday. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,161 ($28.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,297 ($69.21). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,163.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,918.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion and a PE ratio of -54.54.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.