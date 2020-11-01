Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) PT Raised to $39.00 at DA Davidson

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.86.

IPAR stock opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Inter Parfums by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,130,000 after acquiring an additional 43,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 492,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,694,000 after buying an additional 52,561 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 377,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,184,000 after buying an additional 74,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after buying an additional 15,088 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 233,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after buying an additional 135,907 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

