Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellicheck Mobilisa is a leading technology company, developing and marketing wireless technology and identity systems for various applications including: mobile and handheld wireless devices for the government, military and commercial markets. Products include the Defense ID system, an advanced ID card access control product currently protecting over 70 military and federal locations. ID-Check is a technology that instantly reads, analyzes, and verifies encoded data in magnetic stripes and barcodes on government-issue IDs from approximately 60 U.S. and Canadian jurisdictions to determine if the content and format are valid. The company’s products are used to address government and commercial fraud, focusing on age verification, secure access control and software tools, driver’s license readers, and ID validation markets. Intelli-Check Mobilisa sells its products through its direct sales force and marketing partners. The company is headquartered in Port Townsend, Washington. “

IDN opened at $7.24 on Thursday. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $10.54.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Intellicheck by 567.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Intellicheck in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Intellicheck by 3.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 142,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Intellicheck in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Intellicheck by 20.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

