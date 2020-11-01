Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Integra Resources alerts:

ITRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from $5.30 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRG opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Integra Resources stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Integra Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:ITRG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County, southwestern Idaho.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integra Resources (ITRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.