Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Integra LifeSciences in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IART. BidaskClub upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.77.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1,470.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $63.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.48.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $9,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,091,205 shares in the company, valued at $473,983,898.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $261,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,879.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 202.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,781 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 252,381 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,623,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 38.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,782 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after acquiring an additional 105,049 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,565,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 193,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 96,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

