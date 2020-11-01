Insperity (NSP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 741.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Insperity to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NSP opened at $76.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.61. Insperity has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $107.69.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 79,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $5,498,764.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 717,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,544,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $243,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,126 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

