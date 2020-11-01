Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells 66,288 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 539.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 214,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 181,307 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 32.3% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 41.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 34.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Argus lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.