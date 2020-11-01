Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total transaction of $4,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,790.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $388.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $502.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $422.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.03. The stock has a market cap of $367.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,010.52, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Independent Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after buying an additional 3,259,688 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 381.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after buying an additional 2,718,430 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 657.9% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,060,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $454,751,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 381.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 487,480 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $209,134,000 after buying an additional 386,188 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 255.8% during the third quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 324,126 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $139,053,000 after buying an additional 233,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

