Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Price Target Raised to C$9.25

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.25 to C$9.25 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on INO.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$7.71 on Thursday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$3.39 and a 1 year high of C$11.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.17 million and a P/E ratio of 3.76.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

