Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $27.39. 412,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,416% from the average session volume of 27,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNOV. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000.

