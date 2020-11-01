Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) Shares Down 1.9%

Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) dropped 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.39 and last traded at $31.55. Approximately 3,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 4,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.16.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.66% of Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

