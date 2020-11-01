Innospec (IOSP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.49). Innospec had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $244.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Innospec’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Innospec to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $66.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Innospec has a 1 year low of $56.71 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Several research firms have weighed in on IOSP. BidaskClub upgraded Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In other Innospec news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $642,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,195 shares in the company, valued at $13,741,822.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

