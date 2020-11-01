Independent Research Reiterates €4.10 Price Target for Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1)

Independent Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €3.44 ($4.05).

CEC1 opened at €4.06 ($4.78) on Thursday. Ceconomy AG has a twelve month low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a twelve month high of €5.30 ($6.24). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of €3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

