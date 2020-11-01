Independent Research Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €105.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DHER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €104.08 ($122.45).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €98.78 ($116.21) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €40.47 ($47.61) and a 12 month high of €106.20 ($124.94). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €95.84 and a 200-day moving average of €89.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.52.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.