Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.81) by $1.08. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 55.84%. The business had revenue of $21.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million.

Shares of ICD stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 7.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23. Independence Contract Drilling has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ICD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Independence Contract Drilling currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

