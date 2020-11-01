Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $76.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $66.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NARI. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Inari Medical stock opened at $66.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.87. Inari Medical has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 20.16 and a quick ratio of 19.64.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

