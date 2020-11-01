Impact Shares Sustainable Development Goals Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SDGA) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Impact Shares Sustainable Development Goals Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SDGA)’s share price dropped 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.59 and last traded at $21.69. Approximately 678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Impact Shares Sustainable Development Goals Global Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impact Shares Sustainable Development Goals Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SDGA) by 247.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,321 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 36.80% of Impact Shares Sustainable Development Goals Global Equity ETF worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

