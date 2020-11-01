IMI PLC/S’s (IMIAY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IMIAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of IMI PLC/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of IMI PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of IMI PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of IMI PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

OTCMKTS:IMIAY opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.41. IMI PLC/S has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $30.05.

IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

