Idorsia’s (IDRSF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IDRSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Idorsia currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDRSF opened at $26.00 on Thursday. Idorsia has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

