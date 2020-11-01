Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IDRA opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.11.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). Equities research analysts anticipate that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDRA. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 22,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $45,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 105,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 68,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.