IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

IAG has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IAMGOLD to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.66.

NYSE:IAG opened at $3.67 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 32.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 226,993 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 77,395 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 6,032.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 686,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 675,673 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

