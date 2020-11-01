IAA (IAA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IAA (NYSE:IAA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.52 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 148.99% and a net margin of 12.01%. IAA’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IAA to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $56.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.01. IAA has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $59.30.

IAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of IAA in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

About IAA

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

