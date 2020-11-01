Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) Shares Down 55.7%

Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) dropped 55.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 2,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26.

About Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY)

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

