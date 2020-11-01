Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Huron Consulting Group to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.50. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $217.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.22 million. On average, analysts expect Huron Consulting Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.01 million, a P/E ratio of -420.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.88.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $783,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,805.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,005 shares of company stock valued at $839,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HURN. BidaskClub raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Huron Consulting Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

