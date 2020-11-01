Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $68,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 34.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 19.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Humana by 0.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 1.5% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 41.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $399.28 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $449.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $415.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Humana from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.43.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

